See it: N.J. ice cream truck made out of snow is raising money for a good cause

Life in one New Jersey town just got a whole lot sweeter. A man crafted a Good Humor truck out of snow and even sells ice cream out of it for a great cause.

Robert Schott serves up happiness from his front lawn in Cranford, where he parked his truck, which is 99% made out of snow.

Complete with headlights, rims, and a front seat to sit and enjoy, say, a toasted almond, the 1953 Chevy model is "OHSOGOOD," according to its license plate.

Robert Schott sells ice cream out of this retrofitted snow-and-ice 1953 Chevy truck for a good cause. Robert Schott

Back then, a Good Humor bar cost only 13 cents, but Schott is selling them for $5 because all profits benefit the Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation, which is based in Mountainside. Schott's friend, Charlie Newman, received care there. Schott's father, Joseph, who is now just days away from his 104th birthday, spent time doing science experiments and playing games with patients.

"In the 1960s and 1970s, I volunteered there," Joseph Schott said. "I loved it and I'd like to think they enjoyed seeing me."

"The delight the kids were getting ... that got to my heart"

Many people stopped by Monday to appreciate the snow incognito, but the grand opening happened Friday evening. Neighbor Lisa Hunt helped bring the event to life and said the line wrapped around the corner.

"When everybody showed up and Robert was standing there, I thought this is what we did it for," Hunt said.

Since that grand opening, Schott has raised more than $5,000 for Children's Specialized Hospital Foundation.

On line were some of the children being cared for at Children's Specialized Hospital.

"The delight the kids were getting -- kids with really difficult challenges in their lives and the parents who put so much out to care for their children -- that got to my heart," Robert Schott said.