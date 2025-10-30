Government shutdown live updates as Trump heads back to Washington
What to know on Day 30 of the government shutdown:
- Senators expressed muted optimism about bipartisan talks aimed at resolving the government shutdown Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader John Thune said talks among rank-and-file senators have "ticked up significantly," though he reiterated to reporters later that "the conditions we've stated are the same ones."
- The limited signs of progress came as the shutdown was poised to grow more painful for Americans, with an upcoming food aid benefits shortfall and additional missed paychecks. Meanwhile, rising health insurance premiums will be visible with the opening of Affordable Care Act insurance markets this weekend, highlighting the Democrats' top issue in the shutdown.
- The Senate is expected to leave town for the weekend after votes on Thursday and is not currently scheduled to vote again on a House-passed measure to reopen the government. The Senate failed on Tuesday to advance the measure for the 13th time, gaining no new support from Democrats.
- President Trump, who has been in Asia negotiating trade deals, is headed back to Washington.
Shutdown could become longest in history next week
The shutdown, now on Day 30, could become the longest shutdown in history next week, eclipsed only by the 34-day 2018-19 shutdown.
Shutdowns are a relatively recent phenomenon and have only begun in their current form in 1980. The longest shutdown, which began in December 2018, involved Mr. Trump's demand for funds to pay for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Trump heads back to Washington amid shutdown impasse
President Trump is heading back to Washington Thursday after a three-country visit in Asia. His return comes as Democrats have criticized the president for being away from the U.S. during the nearly monthlong shutdown.
Thune says a "higher level of conversation" is happening among senators
For the first time in weeks, senators expressed cautious optimism on Wednesday about talks aimed at ending the shutdown.
After Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters Wednesday morning that talks among rank-and-file senators have "ticked up significantly," saying a "higher level of conversation" is taking place at the member level, senators weighed in more freely with hints of optimism throughout the day.
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina suggested that the shutdown could end next week, telling reporters "I think it is coming to a close." And a number of other senators spoke of improved talks, as key deadlines put pressure on both sides to reach a resolution to reopen the government.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, told reporters she's more optimistic. She said there's been a "significant uptick in bipartisan conversation," reiterating what Thune said earlier in the day. Sen. Gary Peters, a Michigan Democrat, pointed to the impact of rising health insurance premiums, saying "obviously now people are starting to see the impact of these increases now that prices are coming out."
While the question of reopening the government remains top of mind, senators are also considering broader funding, seeking an agreement on some full-year appropriations bills. And the conversations come as Republican leaders have made clear they won't negotiate with Democrats, who have demanded an extension of health insurance tax credits, until the government is reopened.
Thune reiterated to reporters Wednesday evening that "the conditions we've stated are the same ones," saying Democrats must reopen the government before negotiating on health care.