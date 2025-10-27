If SNAP benefits freeze, thousands in Mount Vernon, N.Y., will struggle to buy food, mayor warns

A community just outside New York City is gearing up for a possible food crisis if SNAP benefits run out amid the federal government shutdown.

Mount Vernon's mayor warned Monday that nearly 5,000 residents would stop receiving government food aid if Congress does not replenish the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by Nov. 1.

Food banks preparing for a wave of need

Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said the city is working with food banks to expand services in anticipation of a wave of new need as the government shutdown continues.

"This situation will have a significant impact on families and their ability to be able to take care of themselves, feed their children," Patterson-Howard said.

One of those New Yorkers, Maureen Humphreys, said she relies on SNAP benefits to make ends meet.

"With whatever I get through my Social Security, because I don't get that much, it helps a lot," she said.

The benefits are credited monthly to EBT cards to use like cash at grocery stores.

"It's trickling down to the local level"

Patterson-Howard said she's frustrated, since the federal government has an emergency fund to pay partial SNAP benefits for November.

The Trump administration, however, said the shutdown does not quality as a triggering emergency, such as an extreme weather event.

"There's a big fight going on right now in Washington, but it's trickling down to the local level," the mayor said.

Her warning came the same day Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an extra $30 million in state funding for food assistance.

"We have over 3 million New Yorkers who could go hungry during the month of Thanksgiving ... because of the shutdown," Hochul said.

Standoff in Washington continues

Senate Majority Leader John Thune blames the shutdown on Democrats.

"Democrats own this. They own any lapse in funding for critical food aid programs just as they own every other negative effect of the shutdown," the Republican leader said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, said he blames the GOP.

"There's no question who's at fault here. When you control the White House and both chambers in Congress, it's a little hard to blame the other guys," Murphy said.

If SNAP is frozen, meanwhile, Humphreys said she'll have to rely more on senior center meals and food pantries to survive.

"The longer it takes, for the shutdown, the more people it gets hurt," she said.