SNAP benefits battle is weighing heavily on the minds of NYC homebound seniors

Even though the longest government shutdown in history may be nearing an end, there is still a lot of uncertainty for food stamp recipients.

The Senate has passed a deal and the House could vote as soon as Wednesday. The Supreme Court is considering whether full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Payments can resume.

For many homebound seniors, the situation is stressful.

Pressure mounts on organizations like Citymeals on Wheels

"Before I got Citymeals, I was making ketchup and onion sandwiches because I just couldn't afford the rent and all the other bills to eat properly," Alfred Brodie Jr. said.

The 75-year-old is recovering from knee surgery. He said he relies on Citymeals on Wheels and SNAP benefits to eat, but when SNAP was cut, he couldn't simply get to a pantry to make up the difference.

"I can't do that. I can't wheel myself. I've applied for an electric wheelchair," Brodie said.

Citymeals on Wheels CEO Beth Shapiro says her organization has seen a big increase recently in the people it serves.

"Citymeals is feeding homebound older New Yorkers, people too frail to shop for food, to frail to get to a pantry," Shapiro said. "Citymeals increased feeding to 7,000 more people in just the last two weeks, delivered over 20,000 pounds of additional food to homebound older adults stuck in their homes."

Brodie says after New York state moved ahead with restoring SNAP payments in the face of the shutdown, new funds showed up on his card on Monday, but he has been warned they could be blocked.

"Monday, I called and my full benefits was there, but I'm also told they may freeze it," Brodie said.

Advocates fear future SNAP cuts

The Supreme Court is now weighing whether states can keep releasing full benefits or if the USDA has the power to halt SNAP payments during the shutdown.

"A lot of uncertainty right now, when will the SNAP benefits come into the community finally? It will take some time even after this restoration," said Stephen Grimaldi, executive director of the New York Common Pantry.

Advocates worry the shutdown ending will only be a temporary fix, because more SNAP cuts are looming.

"I think the real challenge is a series of cuts that are gonna happen in the next two years and those are gonna start to roll out slowly, see fewer benefits, fewer people eligible," Grimaldi said.

The cuts, which are part of the spending bill passed earlier this year, tighten who qualifies for SNAP and reduces funding in 2026.

"If I could get a message to the president, you have to look out for the little guys, too, because we're the ones that has built this country and it rests on our back," Brodie said. "He's weaponizing food, using it as a weapon against poor people in his own country."

For now, millions are waiting to see when, or if, their benefits will fully return.