Government shutdown live updates as funding bill moves to the House after Senate passage
What to know on Day 42 of the government shutdown:
- The funding bill that would end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history is headed to the House for a final vote as soon as Wednesday after the Senate approved it in a 60-40 vote on Monday, bringing Congress one step closer to ending the impasse.
- Speaker Mike Johnson told members on Monday to start returning as soon as possible in anticipation of travel delays that have snarled airports across the country. Neither chamber is in session Tuesday due to the Veterans Day holiday.
- The final legislation extends funding for most agencies until Jan. 30, while including three full-year funding bills for some parts of the government. House Republicans are confident that the package will clear the lower chamber. President Trump is expected to sign it, at which point the shutdown would end.
- Airlines are expected to cancel 6% of their flights at 40 of the busiest airports in the U.S. on Tuesday to comply with an order from the Federal Aviation Administration — an increase from earlier 4% cutbacks.
Air traffic controllers will miss second full paycheck
Air traffic controllers will miss their second full paycheck on Tuesday.
"It is tough when your children are asking you questions about, Dad, can we, you know, go on vacation or can we do this or can we do dance or could we do basketball, and you don't have those extra funds. It is terrible," Joe Segretto told CBS News.
More than a month without pay has led to more absences among an already strained workforce, with at least 18 facilities reporting staffing shortfalls Monday evening.
Employees will receive back pay once the shutdown is over. Federal law says back pay must be sent "at the earliest date possible after the lapse in appropriations ends, regardless of scheduled pay dates."
Fetterman says Democrats who voted to end shutdown realized "this has to end"
Democratic Sen. John Fetterman, one of three Democrats who consistently voted with Republicans to end the shutdown, said he thinks the seven other Democrats who supported the final deal realized "this has to end."
"I've been one of the very few that have been voting consistently since the beginning that it's always wrong to shut our government down," Fetterman said on "CBS Mornings" in an interview taped Monday.
Fetterman continued that he thinks "enough people collectively" within the caucus agreed that "we would find eight people overall" to end the stalemate, "and we needed five more. And that's exactly what happened last night."
Fetterman told "CBS Mornings" that he deviated from his caucus over the shutdown because "we have to negotiate with Republicans" since "America decided to put us in the minority."
"Two things must be true — that I want to make health care more affordable for Obamacare, but I also think that our government should never be held as a hostage, whether it's a Republican or it's a Democrat, it's always wrong," Fetterman said.
Read more here.
Trump says Schumer went "too far" in handling of shutdown
In an interview with Fox News that aired Monday night, Mr. Trump said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer "went too far" with the shutdown.
"He thought he could break the Republicans and the Republicans broke him. But he did think that," Mr. Trump told Laura Ingraham.
Mr. Trump said that he feels "badly because I've known Chuck Schumer." Mr. Trump continued that he had "never seen a politician change so much. Also, he doesn't have — he was a pretty talented guy. He's lost his talent."
House could vote on bill to reopen government as early as Wednesday afternoon
The House could start voting on the Senate-passed bill to end the government shutdown as early as 4 p.m. on Wednesday, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer told lawmakers.
Multiple votes are expected. If it passes, it will go to President Trump's desk.
The House has been out of session since Sept. 19, when lawmakers passed the original continuing resolution that would have prevented the shutdown.
Senate approves package to end shutdown in 60-40 vote, sending bill to the House
The Senate approved the funding package in a 60-40 vote, with eight members of the Democratic caucus joining all but one Republican in favor of the bill that would end the government shutdown.
The vote came on Day 41 of the impasse, after a deal was reached a day earlier and eight Democrats broke with their party to advance the measure through a key procedural hurdle.
The bill now goes to the House for approval. The lower chamber, which hasn't voted since Sept. 19, is expected to reconvene as soon as Wednesday.