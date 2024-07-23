Some New Yorkers with SNAP benefits can purchase hot meals with EBT cards. Here's who is eligible.

Some New Yorkers with SNAP benefits can purchase hot meals with EBT cards

NEW YORK -- Some New Yorkers who get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits may now be able to purchase hot meals.

City lawmakers say they are hoping more restaurants will participate as they look to expand options for residents.

Here's who is eligible

The Restaurant Meals Program is only available to certain SNAP households. It includes individuals ages 60 or older, those with disabilities, and individuals experiencing homelessness.

State Sen. Roxanne Persaud, who represents District 19 in Brooklyn, sponsored the legislation and said she hopes to expand the program quickly to give New Yorkers who qualify more options.

"My dream is that every community has access to the Restaurant Meal Program, that someone can walk into a store in every borough, every district, and say 'I want to use SNAP benefits to purchase a hot meal,'" Persaud said.

Brooklyn bistro say program resonates all over NYC

The new sign above Jam'It Bistro in Red Hook reads "We accept EBT and SNAP payment." It was put up just last week when the Jamaican restaurant, owned by Dawn Skeete, joined a pilot program launched recently by the city to allow certain customers to pay for hot meals with their SNAP benefits using an EBT card.

"We are one of the first restaurants in New York City to be approved," Skeete said. "It provides for them the opportunity to have prepared nutritious meals that they would not have been able to prepare."

Right next to the register Skeete has instructions for those paying via EBT/SNAP benefits and she said customers walking through her doors are coming in from all different parts of the city, not just Brooklyn.

"We're still trying to get the word out, but we had an individual come from Harlem. We had some come from Midwood. People came from some parts of Queens," Skeete said.

Maria Sanchez, program director at the Red Hook Adult Center, said the program benefits seniors in terms of healthy eating and also in other ways.

"Dining out, places like Jam'It Bistro provides seniors opportunity for social interaction and reduces social isolation," Sanchez said.