Smoke from Canadian wildfires impacting New York City's skies, making sun appear red
NEW YORK - It's not quite time yet for the hazy, lazy days of summer.
Thanks to wildfires in Canada, however, the haze is making an early appearance.
The National Weather Service said haze from the Canadian wildfires is impacting our area.
They wrote on Twitter the haze is making the sun appear red, and it's because of all the smoke traveling from those wildfires.
The National Weather Service says, however, the smoke is too high in the atmosphere to cause any respiratory concerns.
As far as when we'll see any significant clearing, the First Alert Weather team says as early as Wednesday night, but certainly into Thursday.
