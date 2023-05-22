Smoke from Canadian wildfires impacting New York City's skies, making sun appear red

NEW YORK - It's not quite time yet for the hazy, lazy days of summer.

Thanks to wildfires in Canada, however, the haze is making an early appearance.

The National Weather Service said haze from the Canadian wildfires is impacting our area.

Check out the very red sun rising over New York City. This is due to all of the wildfire smoke traveling above us from wildfires in Canada. How is the sun looking in your area? @EarthCam #NYwx #CTwx #NJwx pic.twitter.com/FjCLCIstM2 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 22, 2023

They wrote on Twitter the haze is making the sun appear red, and it's because of all the smoke traveling from those wildfires.

The National Weather Service says, however, the smoke is too high in the atmosphere to cause any respiratory concerns.

As far as when we'll see any significant clearing, the First Alert Weather team says as early as Wednesday night, but certainly into Thursday.

