Smith and McNeil each have 4 hits, Mets pull away from Phillies

NEW YORK -- Dominic Smith went 4 for 4 with three RBIs to back an inconsistent Max Scherzer, and the New York Mets won their seventh straight series to begin the season by beating the Philadelphia Phillies 10-6 on Sunday night.

Jeff McNeil also had four of New York's 15 hits, and Starling Marte drove in three runs. The Mets took two of three in a weekend set that began with the NL East leaders pitching the second no-hitter in franchise history Friday night - a combined gem by Tylor Megill and four relievers.

New York (16-7) had never won more than five straight series to start a season before this year. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, the previous major league club to take their first seven series was the 2018 Arizona Diamondbacks, who won their first nine.

The Mets have won four of six meetings with the Phillies this year, and the NL East rivals square off again Thursday in Philadelphia with the opener of a four-game set. They play 13 times before the end of May.

Scherzer (4-0) struck out his first five batters for the first time in his career and looked overpowering at times. But he gave up two home runs to Mets nemesis Kyle Schwarber, and a solo shot to Bryce Harper on an 0-2 pitch.

Still, the three-time Cy Young Award winner remained unbeaten since joining the Mets on a $130 million, three-year contract. He is 15-0 - the longest winning streak of his career - in his last 24 regular-season starts since June 2021, and his teams have won each of the past 18.

Scherzer struck out nine and walked one in six innings. He gave up four runs and five hits.

With the score tied at 3 in the fifth, New York loaded the bases against starter Zach Eflin (1-2). The go-ahead run scored on J.T. Realmuto's passed ball, and Smith's two-run single up the middle made it 6-3.

Marte made a diving catch in right field to thwart a potential Phillies rally in the seventh, and an error by second baseman Jean Segura helped the Mets tack on three in the bottom half - including Marte's two-run single.

McNeil added an RBI double in the eighth, matching his career high with his ninth four-hit game. The last four have come against Philadelphia.

Smith entered the night 6 for 36 (.167) with four RBIs this season. He also equaled his career high for hits. Five of his 13 career three-hit games have come against the Phillies.

Johan Camargo hit a two-run homer for Philadelphia off Yoan López with two outs in the ninth.

López threw inside to Schwarber, prompting the umpires to warn both benches, after Francisco Lindor was hit by a 93 mph in the eighth. López then hit Alec Bohm with a pitch, but was not ejected.

ROSTER CRUNCH

Teams must trim their active rosters from 28 players to 26 on Monday, leaving many to wonder if the Mets will cut slumping DH/2B Robinson Canó. The 39-year-old Canó, who sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, is batting .195 with one homer, three RBIs and a paltry .501 OPS in 12 games. He is making $24 million this year and is due another $24 million next season in the final year of his contract. New York manager Buck Showalter said the team will likely cut one pitcher and one position player. Philadelphia's plan is to shave two pitchers off the roster, manager Joe Girardi said.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: With the team off Monday, shortstop Didi Gregorius was rested to give him a two-day break. Girardi hopes that might fully heal the bruised left hand that sidelined Gregorius for five games late last month.

Mets: RHP Sean Reid-Foley was placed on the 10-day injured list with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow that will sideline him indefinitely. It's possible he could need Tommy John surgery. RHP Yoan López was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to fill the bullpen spot. ... LF Mark Canha and C James McCann were rested.

BOUNCE PASS

Shaheen Holloway, the new basketball coach at Seton Hall after leading little Saint Peter's on a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight, threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Wearing a No. 10 Mets jersey, the Queens native hit McCann on one hop from the mound after NCAA Tournament highlights of the Peacocks played on the Citi Field video board. Holloway holds the Seton Hall record with 681 career assists.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (2-0, 4.42 ERA) pitches Tuesday night at home against Texas Rangers RHP Jon Gray (0-1, 7.00).

Mets: In the first matchup between the NL East rivals this season, New York hosts the World Series champion Atlanta Braves on Monday night. Chris Bassitt (3-1, 2.25 ERA) pitches for the Mets against Max Fried (2-2, 3.00) in the opener of a four-game series that includes a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday.

Fried has won his last two starts, allowing one run and six hits with 12 strikeouts over 13 innings. Bassitt is coming off six innings of two-hit ball in a 3-0 win last Tuesday at St. Louis. Right-handed hitters are 3 for 39 (.077) with 15 strikeouts against Bassitt this year.