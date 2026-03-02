Small plane performs emergency ice landing on Hudson River in Orange County

A small plane pulled off an emergency landing on the Hudson River in Orange County on Monday night, and both people on board suffered only minor injuries.

Here's the latest on the investigation

The Federal Aviation Administration said a pilot and passenger were on the Cessna 172 when it completed the maneuver at around 8 p.m. near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. The agency did not say what forced the pilot to attempt the emergency landing.

A Cessna 172 with two people on board made an emergency landing on the Hudson River near the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge in Orange County, New York, on March 2, 2026, officials said. Town of Newburgh Emergency Services

The Middle Hope Fire Department said in a statement, in part, "The occupants were able to safely extricate themselves and swim to shore. The passengers were evaluated by Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services on scene before being transported to the hospital. The scene was turned over to City of Newburgh officials and Middle Hope returned to service."

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

"Another miracle on the Hudson"

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus said on social media the plane's occupants "are expected to make a full recovery," and added, "We are so proud of all the first responders that were part of this successful rescue."

Also on social media, Gov. Kathy Hochul called the incident "Another miracle on the Hudson," a reference to the emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on the Hudson River off Manhattan on Jan. 15, 2009. All 155 people on board survived.

"Thank God both the pilot and passenger of a single engine plane that performed an ice landing near Newburgh have been located with only minor injuries. Grateful to our first responders for their quick actions," Hochul wrote Monday.

Please stay with CBS News New York on Monday morning for more on this developing story.