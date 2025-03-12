Watch CBS News
Local News

New Jersey doctors use 3D printer to help save man with deteriorating skull

By Zinnia Maldonado

/ CBS New York

3D printer used to create "perfect puzzle piece" of New Jersey patient's skull
3D printer used to create "perfect puzzle piece" of New Jersey patient's skull 01:54

A 3D printer helped save the life of a New Jersey man whose skull was crumbling.

The Navy veteran hopes others can learn from his battle.

3D printer used to create "perfect puzzle piece" of patient's skull

Greg Morrison, 63, first suffered a brain bleed two years ago, which required two surgeries, and a then third when a brain tumor was discovered.

After the three brain surgeries, the engineer and Navy veteran received not-so-great news.

"My skull that they had put back was starting to deteriorate," he said.

As part of his skull was caving in, his neurosurgeon, Dr. Nitesh Patel of Jersey Shore University Medical Center, got to work.

His team was able to construct a 3D model of Morrison's skull and then use the 3D printer to create a replacement piece for the decaying fragment.

"We can take a CAT scan [that] replicates Greg's anatomy in 3D, take that, identify the defect of what's missing, print out a perfect puzzle piece," Patel said.

Patel said the biggest challenge was timing.

"In Greg's case, not only were we able to beat the time factor, but we also were able to modify the anatomy," he said.

Jersey Shore native fully recovered from surgery

The Jersey Shore native has fully recovered since his final surgery in November, and he's now back at work.

"Very few patients can go through what he went through and come out looking this good," Patel said.

Morrison even came away from the surgery with a souvenir – the original 3D-printed replica of his skull.

"How it makes me feel is joyous that I'm able to sit there and have a replicant of me," Morrison said.

Morrison hopes his story serves as inspiration for those battling a fight that seems impossible to win.

"I truly want people, no matter how challenging the obstacle is, to know there's hope," he said.

Zinnia Maldonado
0001-zinnia-maldonado-circle-button-1000x1000.png

Zinnia Maldonado joins the CBS News New York team from CBS Boston. While there, she had the opportunity to cover an array of national and breaking news stories such as the Boston Marathon, the Harmony Montgomery disappearance and the Celtics' journey to the NBA Finals.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.