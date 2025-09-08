Sinkhole closes section of Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County

Sinkhole closes southbound lanes of Saw Mill River Parkway

A section of the Saw Mill River Parkway is closed for the morning commute in Westchester County.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area Monday, and it's unclear exactly when crews will be able to fix the problem.

Chopper 2 over Saw Mill River Parkway sinkhole Chopper 2 is over the Saw Mill River Parkway where a sinkhole has the southbound lanes closed for the morning commute.

A chunk of the roadway buckled just before 7 p.m. Sunday, according to online posts by several local officials.

Photos show a large crack surrounding the perimeter of the sinkhole as the roadway caved into the ground.

Saw Mill River Parkway closed for roughly 2.5 miles

A section of the Saw Mill River Parkway in Westchester County is closed in both directions following a sinkhole collapse. Ardsley Fire Department

The southbound lanes are shut down between Lawrence Street in Dobbs Ferry and Farragut Avenue in Hastings-on-Hudson.

Delays are expected Monday, as traffic is rerouted onto Saw Mill River Road 9A. Drivers can also take the New York State Thruway to the Major Deegan Expressway for an alternate route.

"Please make your best efforts to avoid the area as delays are expected," the Dobbs Ferry Fire Department posted.

"Please allow extra time when traveling as traffic congestion might be a problem," posted Hastings-on-Hudson.

There's been no word on what caused the sinkhole, or if anyone was injured.

Check back for updates on this developing story.