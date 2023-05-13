Police: Shots fired at off-duty NYPD officer in Queens parking lot

NEW YORK -- Shots were fired at an off-duty NYPD officer and his parents Friday night in Queens, police say.

Sources say the bullets struck the officer's car, barely missing him and his family.

It happened just after 11 p.m. in a 7/11 parking lot near 43rd Street and Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside.

Police sources say the officer and his 71-year old father went inside the 7/11 while his mother, who is in her 60s, waited in the car.

We're told the father spotted the suspect with the gun in his hand. The officer and his father then quickly rushed back to their vehicle, and that's when the gunman started to shoot before he sped off.

Police say two bullets hit the officer's car windows, shattering the glass.

Police sources say they don't believe the officer was targeted. They say the gunman was already in the parking lot when the officer pulled up.

They believe the gunman may have been planning to rob the 7/11.

As the search for the suspect continues, people who spoke to CBS2 say it's another example of the increase in crime in the city.

"It really sucks because you can't go anywhere now. It's like, guns everywhere," one man said.

Police say the officer was not seriously injured, but he did suffer some lacerations because of the shattered glass. Investigators are reviewing surveillance video.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police.