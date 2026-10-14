Suspect arrested in connection with shooting at LIRR Bellport station

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting at the Long Island Rail Road's Bellport station last Friday, authorities said.

The incident began around 2:25 a.m. when a group of four passengers exited a train, and one person in the group turned and fired a gun toward passengers, striking a 17-year-old.

Officials said the bullet passed through the teen and struck a second person, a 40-year-old man who was boarding the train with his bicycle. The man was hit in the shoulder and taken to the hospital.

Law enforcement agencies launched an extensive search for the suspects, using drones and other resources to help locate them.

Officials later tracked down the 17-year-old, whom police identified as the intended target.

He was arrested by Suffolk County police on an unrelated warrant. Investigators said he was found with an untreated gunshot wound to the chest from the night of the shooting.

Officials said they believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving a girl.

Authorities said no other passengers or bystanders were injured in the incident.

Officials described the incident as an isolated event.

After being released from the hospital, the 40-year-old man was arrested by the MTA Police Department on an outstanding warrant unrelated to Friday's shooting, according to authorities.