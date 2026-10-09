LIRR Bellport station shooting leaves man injured, police say

A man was shot early Friday morning while getting on a Long Island Rail Road train in Bellport, MTA police said.

A 40-year-old man with a bike was waiting for an eastbound train around 2:25 a.m., according to police. When the train arrived, four people exited, and one of the four fired a gun in the direction of passengers entering the train, police said.

The man was hit in the right shoulder. He remained on the train, and police met him at the Mastic Shirley station.

He was taken to the hospital, treated and has since been released, police said.

Law enforcement is still looking for the four suspects. No description was given for them.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the confidential MTAPD tipline at 718-361-2212.

There were delays on the Montauk branch Friday morning due to the police activity. Eastbound and westbound service was temporarily interrupted but resumed at 5:14 a.m., officials said.