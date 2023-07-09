Watch CBS News
Man shot and killed during possible robbery on Staten Island

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A shooting on Staten Island left a 35-year-old man dead and police are trying to find the gunman. 

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday on Manor Road in Castleton Corners. 

The man was possibly being robbed when he was shot, investigators said. 

Police did not immediately release the man's name.

So far, no arrests. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

July 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

