Three injured in Queens shootings, NYPD investigating

NEW YORK -- Three people were hurt in a series of shootings in Queens on Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. when a man was shot at 108th Street and Jamaica Avenue, police said.

Police said they were called to two more shootings in the area over the next 15 minutes.

NYPD is expected to provide an update on the investigation at 4:30 p.m. Watch it live on CBS News New York in the player above.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.