Shell no: FDA issues advisory about some oysters harvested in Groton, Conn.

NEW YORK - There's a warning about some oysters from our area you should know about.

The FDA said oysters harvested from an approved area in Groton, Conn. may be contaminated.

The oysters were sold to retailers and distributors in five states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, and may have been distributed even further.

"Contaminated oysters can cause illness, especially if eaten raw, particularly in people with compromised immune systems. Food contaminated with pathogens may look, smell, and taste normal," the FDA wrote in its advisory. "Consumers of these products who are experiencing food poisoning symptoms such as diarrhea, stomach pain or cramps, nausea, vomiting, or fever should contact their healthcare provider, who should report their symptoms to their local Health Department."

The oysters were harvested from Aug. 28-30.

