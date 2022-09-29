Watch CBS News
Crime

Police believe 17-year-old Shayma Roman was not intended target of deadly Crown Heights shooting

By Natalie Duddridge

/ CBS New York

Family in shock after 17-year-old girl shot to death in Brooklyn
Family in shock after 17-year-old girl shot to death in Brooklyn 02:17

NEW YORK -- The search for suspects accused of firing shots that killed 17-year-old Shayma Roman in Brooklyn continues Thursday. 

The shooting happened Wednesday evening outside a building at 1215 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.

Police said two gunmen dressed in black opened fire on a group of teens and took off on a scooter

Roman had just left the building after visiting her grandmother, her brother told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge. 

Roman, who police believe was an innocent bystander, was the only person shot and killed. She was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital. 

Her brother said the shooting happened in front of their 19-year-old sister. 

"My older sister, Thyma, was sitting outside. Shayma went outside to go talk to Thyma ... and, that's when it happened. She saw it happen," he said. 

Police believe the shooting was gang-related and another person in the group was being targeted. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

Natalie Duddridge
natalie-duddridge-small-2020.png

Natalie Duddridge is an award-winning journalist. She joined CBS2 News as a reporter in February 2018.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 6:25 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.