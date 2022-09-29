Police believe 17-year-old Shayma Roman was not intended target of deadly Crown Heights shooting

Family in shock after 17-year-old girl shot to death in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- The search for suspects accused of firing shots that killed 17-year-old Shayma Roman in Brooklyn continues Thursday.

The shooting happened Wednesday evening outside a building at 1215 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.

Police said two gunmen dressed in black opened fire on a group of teens and took off on a scooter.

Roman had just left the building after visiting her grandmother, her brother told CBS2's Natalie Duddridge.

Roman, who police believe was an innocent bystander, was the only person shot and killed. She was pronounced dead at Brookdale Hospital.

Her brother said the shooting happened in front of their 19-year-old sister.

"My older sister, Thyma, was sitting outside. Shayma went outside to go talk to Thyma ... and, that's when it happened. She saw it happen," he said.

Police believe the shooting was gang-related and another person in the group was being targeted.

