Shanita Rose wanted for stealing car with 3-year-old boy inside on Halloween in Newark, police say

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark Police say they are searching for Shanita Rose, who is suspected of stealing a car on Halloween with a 3-year-old boy inside.

Police identified the 40-year-old Newark woman as the suspect in the case Friday.

They say Rose stole a 2017 Hyundai Sonata from Wilson Avenue shortly before 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, prompting an AMBER Alert for the child.

Police found the car and the little boy unharmed around 10:30 a.m. in Jersey City.

His father told CBS New York he works at an auto parts store around the corner from his Newark home and briefly popped into work.

"Came in to get parts from the back of the store. He left his car out there," his co-worker, Arthur Datorre, said. "When he came back out, after only a minute, he went back and the car was gone."

Newark Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).