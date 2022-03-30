Watch CBS News

Saint Peter's men's basketball coach Shaheen Holloway heading to Seton Hall

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. -- Saint Peter's men's basketball coach Shaheen Holloway is heading to Seton Hall.

The university announced Wednesday that Holloway has been named the new men's basketball head coach.

Holloway attended Seton Hall and was previously an associate head coach there.

According to the university, Holloway will be introduced as the head coach at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Holloway led the Saint Peter's Peacocks on a historic run to the Elite Eight at this year's NCAA Tournament. They were the first 15 seed to ever reach the Elite Eight.

First published on March 30, 2022 / 7:24 PM

