Subway service resumes in Manhattan after someone sprays unknown substance

NEW YORK -- Subways are back up and running in Midtown and Lower Manhattan after police say someone sprayed an unknown substance during a dispute.

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on a platform at Union Square.

Police said the substance caused several passengers to become sick, including vomiting and coughing.

NYPD and FDNY finished their investigation at 14 St-Union Sq after determining it was safe to resume service.



‌B‌‌/N‌‌/Q‌‌/R‌‌/W‌‌/4‌‌/5‌‌/6‌‌/L‌ trains have resumed making regular stops.



Expect delays on those lines and D/F/M trains as we get trains back on schedule. https://t.co/PjEU4VEgpN — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) October 7, 2022

The N‌‌/Q‌‌/R‌‌/W‌‌/4‌‌/5‌‌/6‌ lines were suspended, and L trains were not running in Manhattan.

The MTA said the NYPD and FDNY determined it was safe to resume service.