Watch CBS News
Local News

Subway service resumes in Manhattan after someone sprays unknown substance

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- Subways are back up and running in Midtown and Lower Manhattan after police say someone sprayed an unknown substance during a dispute. 

It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on a platform at Union Square. 

Police said the substance caused several passengers to become sick, including vomiting and coughing. 

The N‌‌/Q‌‌/R‌‌/W‌‌/4‌‌/5‌‌/6‌ lines were suspended, and L trains were not running in Manhattan. 

The MTA said the NYPD and FDNY determined it was safe to resume service. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 7, 2022 / 11:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.