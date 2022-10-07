Subway service resumes in Manhattan after someone sprays unknown substance
NEW YORK -- Subways are back up and running in Midtown and Lower Manhattan after police say someone sprayed an unknown substance during a dispute.
It happened shortly after 10 a.m. on a platform at Union Square.
Police said the substance caused several passengers to become sick, including vomiting and coughing.
The N/Q/R/W/4/5/6 lines were suspended, and L trains were not running in Manhattan.
The MTA said the NYPD and FDNY determined it was safe to resume service.
