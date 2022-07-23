Brooklyn family says they have more documentation of alleged racist incident at Sesame Place

NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn family is once again calling on Sesame Place in Philadelphia to take action after they say two little girls were victims of racism.

Jodi Brown says her video shows a character walk right past the outstretched arms of her daughter and niece, who are Black, then walk over to another child next to them, who Brown says was not Black.

This happened during a character parade on July 16.

The family is now demanding the performer be fired.

Their attorneys announced Saturday that they have more documentation from the incident and may release it depending on further actions by SeaWorld, which owns Sesame Place.

"Will SeaWorld take advantage of the moment to make it a teachable moment?" civil rights attorney Ben Crump said. "Our community is going to stand firm for our children. The question is, are you standing with us or are you going to stand against us?"

Sesame Place has released a series of statements apologizing to the Brown family.

Saturday, the company released another, saying in part, "We are instituting mandatory training for all our employees so that we can better recognize, understand, and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all our guests."