Union representing 10,000 cleaning employees across Tri-State Area authorizes strike

NEWARK, N.J. -- Members of Service Employees International Union, which represents cleaning and custodial workers just authorized a strike.

Their contract expires on Dec. 31, and they rallied in Newark on Wednesday.

The strike authorization covers about 10,000 cleaning employees on Long Island and in New Jersey, the Hudson Valley and Fairfield County, Connecticut.

Workers at stadiums, hotels, businesses and more could go on strike if a new contract is not reached by the end of the year.

The union says they're fighting for higher pay, better healthcare coverage and more, and they say so far, the companies they're negotiating with haven't budged.

"We need to fight for that raise. We need to fight for our health insurance. We need to be able to take care of our families," one speaker said at Wednesday's rally.

This same union represents cleaning workers in New York City, but that is a separate negotiation.