New Yorkers relieved as plea deal for 9/11 defendants is withdrawn

NEW YORK – The death penalty is again on the table for the accused mastermind of the September 11th terror attacks.

Friday night, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin scuttled a controversial plea deal that would have meant life in prison for Khalid Shaikh Mohammad. He said in a memo that a decision that significant should be made by him, not a military prosecutor.

Mohammad has been in United States custody since 2003. He and two others are likely to face trial in the next few years, and possible capital punishment. Jury selection is unlikely before 2026.

New York lawmakers, 9/11 victims' families call for justice

Critics did not hold back on a military prosecutor's attempt this week to finally resolve the case against Mohammad and his alleged co-conspirators.

Rep. Mike Lawler called the plea deal a "boneheaded decision."

"The trial should take place, and the process should play itself out," he said. "Justice in this case would be the death penalty."

Kathy Vigiano agrees. Her husband Joe, a New York City Police officer, and his brother John, a city firefighter, both died on 9/11.

"We were like, thank God. We're just pleased the Secretary of Defense rescinded the plea deal," she said. "We need a trial because ... it's not just about punishment, it's about uncovering the full truth to secure justice for the families."

In a statement, the president of New York City's Police Benevolent Association said:

"The families of our 9/11 heroes channeled their anguish and outrage into a powerful message. It's thanks to their courage that these shameful plea agreements have been reversed. We are relieved and grateful, but the job is not done yet. As we have said from the beginning, these terrorists who claimed so many innocent lives should receive the ultimate punishment. The safety of our nation demands it, and the long-suffering families of the fallen deserve nothing less."

The president of the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association said in a statement:

"I am pleased to see that Defense Secretary Austin has relieved the official responsible for taking the death penalty for the September 11th Terrorists off the table and assumed control of the commission. We (the UFA and the families of fallen NYC Firefighters) will be reaching out to his office for a meeting so that we can personally tell him the impact that these criminals have had on our lives as this prosecution has dragged on for the past 21 years."

Some, including New York Rep. Gregory Meeks, see a life-in-prison deal as a good option in a case that has dragged on for years, delayed by judges and lawyers coming and going, as well as legal challenges to incriminating evidence, such as Mohammad's confession, which was obtained after he was repeatedly waterboarded.

"You always feel for the families. I mean, look, I'm a New Yorker. I will never, ever forget 9/11. People I knew died that day. And, you know, I'm telling you my personal position, but I understand them also, and ... I do want them to have closure," Meeks said.