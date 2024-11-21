9/11 memorial vandalized at NYC church. Video shows suspect stealing piece of artwork, police say

NEW YORK — A 9/11 memorial was vandalized inside a church in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, and police say the suspect is seen on video walking out with a piece of the artwork.

It happened at the Church of St. Francis of Assisi on West 31st Street.

According to police, around 2:30 p.m., the suspect walked into the church, removed a gold-plated rose from the memorial, then left.

Police identify the suspect as 21-year-old Deikel Alcantara.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Memorial paid tribute to 9/11 victims

Father Brian Jordan says the gold-plated rose stood inside the church for 22 years. It paid special tribute to parishioner Carole LaPlante and former pastor and FDNY Chaplain Mychal Judge, who were both killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"We consider it an act of desecration," Jordan said.

Parishioners are shocked.

"That's horrible, you stealing from a church?" parishioner Patricia Nunez said.

"I don't understand how people could be that mean," parishioner Angie Giordano said.

During a ritual of sanctity on Thursday, Jordan asked for prayers and encouraged forgiveness.

"We are not angry at this man, we're disappointed," he said.

The church is accepting donations to replace the rose.

"We pray for the troubled man who did this and hope he turns himself in," Jordan said.