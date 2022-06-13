Watch CBS News
Jagger Freeman found guilty in friendly fire death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A man has been found guilty of murder in the friendly fire death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen.

After five days of deliberations, a Queens jury convicted 28-year-old Jagger Freeman for his role in the February 2019 incident.

Prosecutors said Freeman was an accomplice to a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill which involved guns that appeared real but were fake.

When officers fired at the suspects, Det. Simonsen was hit in the chest and died.

A second suspect, Christopher Ransom, pleaded guilty last October and is serving a 33-year sentence

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 5:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

