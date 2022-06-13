Jagger Freeman found guilty in friendly fire death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen

Man found guilty of murder in friendly-fire death of NYPD detective

Man found guilty of murder in friendly-fire death of NYPD detective

Man found guilty of murder in friendly-fire death of NYPD detective

NEW YORK -- A man has been found guilty of murder in the friendly fire death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen.

After five days of deliberations, a Queens jury convicted 28-year-old Jagger Freeman for his role in the February 2019 incident.

Prosecutors said Freeman was an accomplice to a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill which involved guns that appeared real but were fake.

When officers fired at the suspects, Det. Simonsen was hit in the chest and died.

A second suspect, Christopher Ransom, pleaded guilty last October and is serving a 33-year sentence.