Jagger Freeman found guilty in friendly fire death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen
NEW YORK -- A man has been found guilty of murder in the friendly fire death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen.
After five days of deliberations, a Queens jury convicted 28-year-old Jagger Freeman for his role in the February 2019 incident.
Prosecutors said Freeman was an accomplice to a robbery at a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill which involved guns that appeared real but were fake.
When officers fired at the suspects, Det. Simonsen was hit in the chest and died.
A second suspect, Christopher Ransom, pleaded guilty last October and is serving a 33-year sentence.
