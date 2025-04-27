Sen. Andy Kim says ICE admits detained New Jersey man has no criminal history

Sen. Andy Kim says U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement admitted it is detaining a man with no criminal history at a facility in New Jersey.

Kim, a Democrat, said last week he made an unannounced visit to the ICE facility in Elizabeth, where officials told him Karim Daoud, a native of Egypt, did not commit a crime before his arrest in March.

"He has spent 21 years in the United States, married to a U.S. citizen, two U.S. citizen kids, and ICE themselves told me he has no criminal background, no criminal history," Kim said Sunday on CBS News New York's "The Point with Marcia Kramer."

New Jersey man remains at ICE detainment center

Daoud's wife, Jennifer Metz, told CBS News New York he was arrested during a regular meeting about his immigration status in March.

He came to the U.S. over 20 years ago on a visa from Egypt and has been trying to become a permanent U.S. resident since, she said.

Jennifer Metz says her husband, Karim Daoud, an Egyptian native, was detained in New Jersey during a regular meeting with ICE about his immigration status, but he has no criminal history. CBS News New York

"He is somebody that is on a pathway to try and get a green card, especially because of his wife. Why are they going after him?" Kim said. "Twenty-one years. I don't know all the details, there could be something there on that front, but again, they said it's nothing criminal in that way. He's not a violent criminal. He is somebody that's been, runs a restaurant in his community, beloved in his community in Hunterdon County."

Kim, who also criticized the Trump administration for the deportation of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, said he believes there is "wide agreement" that ICE should go after violent and dangerous criminals.

An ICE spokesperson previously told CBS News New York that Daoud was arrested "for violating U.S. immigration laws," and that he is "pending removal from the United States."

They did not specify what crimes he is accused of.

A recent CBS News poll found most Americans generally approve of President Trump's immigration policies and deportation program.

Click here to watch Kim's full interview on "The Point with Marcia Kramer."