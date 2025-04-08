15-year-old Long Island boy accused of murdering grandmother, trying to kill mother

Teenager accused of stabbing his grandma to death on Long Island

A 15-year-old boy on Long Island is accused of stabbing his own grandmother to death and attempting to kill his mother.

It happened Monday at a home on Town Line Road in Selden, Suffolk County.

Mother threatened to take teen's computer before he attacked

Prosecutors say Vanessa Chendemi, 36, was concerned over her son's computer use and missing school. She said he was "acting out as of late, barricading himself in his room."

Monday night, she threatened to take his computer away and her mother, 56-year-old Concetta Chendemi, chimed in, saying, "Just take it."

That's when Indigo Angulo allegedly attacked his mother and grandmother with kitchen knives.

Vanessa Chendemi told police she had to play dead as the teen continued stabbing the grandmother to death. She later ran out of the house screaming, flagging down a car for help.

Police say Vanessa Chendemi was taken to a local hospital to be treated for severe wounds to her face and neck. She is expected to survive.

Officers found Angulo several blocks away.

Teenager charged with murder, attempted murder

Angulo has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

On Tuesday, he wore a white jumpsuit and hung his head before a judge as prosecutors detailed the alleged motive.

The teen's aunt was tearful in court as prosecutors detailed how her mother was killed.

"This is a 15 year old child here, OK? And he is presumed innocent. We have presumption of innocence in America," defense attorney Peter Mayer said.

"How could you possibly hurt your grandmother and your mother like that? Obviously, I'm assuming he just wasn't in the right state, like, mentally," neighbor DJ Cortez said. "I can't even imagine what that family is going through right now."