See it: Quamid Francis discusses MLK Day of Service event at Highbridge Green School in the South Bronx

NEW YORK - Martin Luther King Day is the only federal holiday that is designated by Congress as a "National Day of Service."

So many people will mark Monday as a day on, not a day off.

That's exactly what's happening Monday morning in the South Bronx.

Hundreds of volunteers will team up to improve the community and honor King's legacy.

Quamid Francis, executive director of City Year New York, spoke with CBS2's Chris Wragge and Mary Calvi about an event at the Highbridge Green School.

It's the first time since the pandemic the volunteers are able to perform service in person.

For more information about City Year New York, CLICK HERE.