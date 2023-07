NEW YORK -- NYPD officers rescued a man who fell onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn.

Body camera video shows the officers jump into action and climb down onto the tracks at the Utica Avenue station.

Officer Baez & Hall from the @nypd81pct took brave action to save a straphanger who fell on the subway tracks after he suffered a medical episode. Watch their amazing rescue on their bodycam footage. https://t.co/Ib8tb2hSR8 pic.twitter.com/S5MJzHU9tk — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 5, 2023

Police said the man suffered a medical episode and fell.

They worked to lift him safely onto the platform and out of harm's way.