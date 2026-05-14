East Harlem businesses worry Second Avenue subway project is steering away customers

The Second Avenue Subway project has entered phase two of extending the "Q" line into East Harlem and Harlem, but local businesses say they're struggling to co-exist with the construction -- and some are being forced to move.

The plan has been in the works since 2004 and will create new stations at 106th, 116th, and 125th streets. According to the MTA, it will give around 300,000 riders a one-seat trip to the Upper East Side, Midtown West, and Coney Island.

Until then, business owners like Ediverto Rendon, who opened La Amistad Pizza in 2018, say the construction has taken over their storefronts and slowed down traffic.

As an East Harlem native, Rendon says he sees what he calls "the big picture:" that the new subway system would benefit riders and perhaps eventually bring new customers to his business. However, Rendon worries his pizzeria won't survive until the project is finished.

"In the [business] it went down literally, I'm not exaggerating, 50%. It went down 50%." Rendon said. "Right now I'm here full time. So, because I'm covering the slack ... unfortunately had to let go of more people."

Rendon says customers mistakenly think the business is closed due to construction, bringing in merchandise is a hassle, and that the once-relied upon delivery and pickup orders are now inconvenient with nowhere for cars to pull over.

Popular neighborhood favorite Mexican restaurant Cascalote has been serving customers authentic Sonoran-style dishes and happy hour drinks for more than ten years. The family-owned spot survived the pandemic but now says it's being required to relocate after the MTA bought the building.

"They give us 90 days to six months to move. In this neighborhood, it is not easy to find a place. We got this place a long time ago and the rent that we had before is not the same," said Nereyda Hoyos whose parents opened the restaurant using her father's experience working in kitchens. "This is our livelihood. This is our livelihood. This is how we make our money."

Hoyos says her family has been connected with relocation services but says it's not enough.

"For the most part, we're the ones responsible for having to look for something else somewhere else," Hoyos said. "We might do something smaller, like a takeout place."

Some residents are trying to organize the community to be more informed as the project moves forward. Longtime Franklin Plaza resident and community leader Leslie Colon is concerned over the loss of parking space and the congestion. She wants the MTA to communicate more directly with businesses and residents.

"You would have thought they'd be more proactive for this community," said Colon. "The construction is horrible. You can trip and fall. There's no if there was a fire or if they need an emergency exit. There's only one way in and out of that walkway over here ... and then from 109 to 110, there is no signage for those businesses as well."

The MTA says it expects to reduce work zone areas and improve visibility in front of La Amistad Pizza by July 2026. Until then, the agency says bigger business signs are arriving "within the next few weeks" to boost visibility.

"The MTA remains in consistent communication with East Harlem businesses, providing direct access to relocation consultants, moving assistance, and enhanced signage to maintain commercial visibility. Our outreach teams are actively addressing site-specific concerns by installing entrance ramps and performing overnight work to accelerate the project schedule and minimize local impacts throughout Second Avenue Subway Phase II construction," the agency said.

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