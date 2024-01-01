Secaucus mayor cites "loophole" in New York City's rules as buses start dropping off asylum seekers in New Jersey

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- The mayor of Secaucus, New Jersey is responding after four buses were seen dropping off asylum seekers at the Secaucus Junction train station.

Mayor Michael Gonnelli said the first bus arrived on Dec. 30.

The asylum seekers then took trains into New York City, where Mayor Eric Adams recently issued an executive order requiring bus companies to notify NYC Emergency Management at least 32 hours before arriving or face fines.

In a statement, Mayor Gonnelli said in part:

It seems quite clear the bus operators are finding a way to thwart the requirements of the Executive Order by dropping migrants at the train station in Secaucus and having them continue to their final destination. Perhaps the requirements Mayor Adams put in place are too stringent and are resulting in unexpected consequences as it seems the bus operators have figured out a loophole in the system in order to ensure the migrants reach their final destination, which is New York City. Based on reports from the State Police this is now happening at train stations throughout the state. I have been advised the State of New Jersey has a plan in place and we will be working closely with the Governor's office, all law enforcement agencies, and the County to monitor this situation. At this point in time it seems train tickets are being secured for the migrants and they have been making their way to their final destination. We will continue to monitor this situation closely.

Mayor Adams announced the requirements last week amid the influx of charter buses carrying asylum seekers from Texas to New York.

The NYPD later said it was issuing warnings, not fines, to bus companies that violate the executive order.