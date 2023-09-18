Search on for 3rd suspect in fentanyl-related death of 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici at Divino Nino day care

Search on for 3rd suspect in child's fentanyl-related death at Bronx day care

NEW YORK - Authorities are searching for a third suspect wanted in connection with the apparent fentanyl-related death of a 1-year-old at a Bronx daycare.

Monday morning, candles, flowers and a small toy truck were part of a memorial outside the Divino Nino day care in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.

Four children were exposed to fentanyl there Friday. One of them - 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici - died.

Police tell CBS New York one child remains in critical condition at the hospital, while two others are stable.

"The way those kids got hurt, that's something nobody deserves that. No mother, no grandmother," neighbor Joanne Martinez.

The owner of home-based Divino Nino day care, 36-year-old Grei Mendez, and her husband's cousin, 41-year-old Carlisto Acevedo Brito, were walked out of the 52nd Precinct Sunday. The two suspects are each facing more than 10 charges, including criminal possession of a narcotic, endangering the welfare of a child, and murder in connection with Dominici's death.

Dominici's parents are now left to grieve. His mother said she would have never taken her son to the day care if she knew someone was living there.

The other children, two 2-year-old boys and an 8-month-old girl, were hospitalized for suspected opioid exposure. First responders said they had found them in cardiac arrest and administered nalaxone to reverse the effects of opioid overdose. At least one of the children tested positive for fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.

Mendez lived in the apartment upstairs, and rented a room out to Acevedo Brito for $200 a month. In court, officials said a kilo of fentanyl was found in a closet within the day care, along with two kilo presses, which are used to process drugs. A third kilo press was found in his bedroom.

The criminal investigation into the day care center is ongoing. Mendez's attorney Andres Aranda said his client was not involved.

"She didn't know. She rented a room to somebody and didn't know what was going on," Aranda said. "It's a tragedy for the children, it's a tragedy for her, because I don't believe she's involved in what happened. So it's really bad all around for everybody."

The day care had just passed a city inspection earlier this month.

Dominici's parents told CBS New York the day care was recommended to them by a community center.