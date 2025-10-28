Watch Live: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to discuss shutdown impact on air traffic controllers

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy is appearing at LaGuardia Airport Tuesday.

Duffy is expected to discuss the ongoing federal government shutdown's impact on air traffic controllers, flight safety and delays. Duffy will be joined by National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) president Nick Daniels.

The shutdown is now in its 28th day.

NATCA members have been handing out flyers nationwide, including at LaGuardia, warning the traveling public about staffing and safety concerns due to the shutdown. Two weeks ago, roughly 20,000 NATCA members started receiving partial paychecks. As the shutdown progresses, they will be working without any pay at all. The union says that's making an already stressful job even moreso. Air traffic controllers are considered essential federal workers, meaning they must continue to work despite not receiving full pay.

NATCA says controllers may be working second jobs to cover their bills, contributing to exhaustion.

The union has warned the shutdown is making the nationwide air traffic controllers staffing shortage even more challenging.

