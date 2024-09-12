Bruce Springsteen headlines Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, N.J. this weekend. Here's the schedule, more

What to know about Asbury Park's Sea.Hear.Now Festival this weekend

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will headline the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park this weekend.

Thursday, crews were working on the stages where over 20 major artists will be performing, including folk pop singer Noah Kahan, the Black Crowes, Kool and the Gang, and Norah Jones.

The festival will also feature food vendors, but Asbury Park shops and restaurants want crowds to shop here now.

Jewelry maker Lee Powell has tickets to the festival and hopes celebrities will notice his line.

"Because our jewelry is geared toward rock stars, this is the time and the place," he said.

How to get tickets to 2024 Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Two-day and one-day festival tickets have officially sold out, but those who want to attend can check the festival's official website for verified resale tickets.

At the low end, tickets were $160 for a one-day pass and $265 for both days. A VIP experience can run up to $9,000.

But fans don't need tickets to take in the music; there will be speakers and monitors on the beach.

"They're going to have extra cameras and extra sound this year," Asbury Park resident Jennifer Vassos said.

Ocean Grove resident, and top "Boss" fan, Michelle Dominique hopes to catch Springsteen perform Sunday.

"I've been a Bruce Springsteen fan since I was a kid – I'm 53 – and it's just going to be amazing," she said.

In addition to the concerts and food vendors, the Stone Pony and Wonder Bar are having afterparties on both nights.

2024 Sea.Hear.Now Festival schedule

Doors open at noon Saturday, and curfew is 10:30 p.m.

Here's the lineup for the Sea.Hear.Now Festival on Saturday:

12:30 p.m.: Sonic Blume on the Park Stage

Bo Staloch on the Park Stage

Passafire on the Surf Stage

Robert Randolph Band on the Park Stage

Joe P. on the Sand Stage

Sierra Ferrell on the Surf Stage

Guster on the Park Stage

Ziggy Alberts on the Sand Stage

The Revivalists on the Surf Stage

The Hives on the Park Stage

Grace Potter on the Sand Stage

The Black Crowes on the Surf Stage

311 on the Park Stage

Peaches on the Sand Stage

Noah Kahan on the Surf Stage

On Sunday, doors open at 11:30 a.m.

Here's the lineup for the Sea.Hear.Now Festival on Sunday:

11:40 a.m.: Sunshine Spazz on the Park Stage

Rachel Ana Dobken on the Sand Stage

Illiterate Light on the Surf Stage

The Aces on the Park Stage

Bertha: Grateful Drag on the Sand Stage

Joy Oladokun on the Surf Stage

Eggy on the Park Stage

Wilderado on the Sand Stage

Kool & the Gang on the Surf Stage

Norah Jones on the Park Stage

Action Bronson on the Sand Stage

Trey Anastasio Band on the Surf Stage

The Gaslight Anthem on the Park Stage

Gogol Bordello on the Sand Stage

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on the Surf Stage

The North Beach Surf Contest will be held from 12:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday and 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday.

Visit seahearnowfestival.com/guide for additional information, including a map, bag policies, directions and more.

Beach, road closures in Asbury Park for Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Security is expected to be tight. Some roads have already been barricaded.

Asbury Park announced the following closures:

Beach closures

8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. on Sept. 20: Asbury Park Beaches on the north end between Seventh Avenue and Fisherman's Parking Lot, including Asbury Park Dog Beach and the Seventh Avenue playground, will be closed.

Asbury Park Beaches on the north end between Seventh Avenue and Fisherman's Parking Lot, including Asbury Park Dog Beach and the Seventh Avenue playground, will be closed. 8 a.m. on Sept. 9 to 8 a.m. on Sept. 20: Asbury Park Beaches on the north end between Convention Hall and Seventh Avenue will be closed.

Asbury Park Beaches on the north end between Convention Hall and Seventh Avenue will be closed. 3 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Monday: The Boardwalk on the north end will not be accessible.

Fisherman's Parking Lot closure

6 a.m. Thursday through Thursday evening: There will be no parking permitted on the east side of Fisherman's Parking Lot, located at 1800 Ocean Ave. The other half of the parking lot will be available for parking. Please follow posted signage.

There will be no parking permitted on the east side of Fisherman's Parking Lot, located at 1800 Ocean Ave. The other half of the parking lot will be available for parking. Please follow posted signage. 6 a.m. Friday through 6 p.m. on Sept. 20: There will be no parking permitted in the Fisherman's Parking Lot, located at 1800 Ocean Ave. All vehicles must be removed from the lot or they will be towed at owner's expense.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed from 9 a.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Monday:

Seventh Avenue between Kingsley and Ocean

Sixth Avenue between Kingsley and Ocean

Fifth Avenue between Kingsley and Ocean

Sunset Avenue between Kingsley and Ocean

The following streets will be closed from 9 a.m. Thursday through 6 p.m. Monday:

Ocean Avenue between Seventh and Fourth avenues

Webb Street between Sunset and Fifth avenues

Kingsley Street between Sunset and Fifth avenues and the northbound lane of Kingsley between Fifth and Fourth avenues will be closed from 9 a.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Local traffic will be able to access 1501 Ocean Ave. and the Berkeley Hotel as needed.