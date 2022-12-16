Watch CBS News
Scott Shannon retires after nearly 40 years in New York radio

Scott Shannon marks final broadcast on WCBS 101.1 FM
NEW YORK -- It's the end of an era for a well known voice in radio . 

Legendary DJ Scott Shannon capped off a nearly 40-year run in New York on Friday morning. 

Shannon has co-hosted the morning show with Patty Steele on WCBS 101 FM since 2014. 

The 75-year-old's last broadcast originated from the Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla, where he and Steele have raised millions of dollars in charity drives through the years. 

Shannon also had a long run at WPLJ before joining CBS FM. 

