Scott Shannon retires after nearly 40 years in New York radio
NEW YORK -- It's the end of an era for a well known voice in radio .
Legendary DJ Scott Shannon capped off a nearly 40-year run in New York on Friday morning.
Shannon has co-hosted the morning show with Patty Steele on WCBS 101 FM since 2014.
The 75-year-old's last broadcast originated from the Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla, where he and Steele have raised millions of dollars in charity drives through the years.
Shannon also had a long run at WPLJ before joining CBS FM.
