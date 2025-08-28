New York school district's new security system activates livestreams during emergencies

A Long Island school district says it is the first in New York to implement a new security system that activates livestreams for first responders during a lockdown.

It comes as parents and schools across the nation react to Wednesday's fatal shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minnesota, where two children died and 17 were injured.

Long Island district spends $250,000 on new security system

The Plainedge School District in North Massapequa says it invested $250,000 in the system to equip every classroom, hallway, gym and field with shield smart cameras and devices.

"The first time ever that we're able to get eyes into a classroom for a responding party," Lee Mandel, of XSponce Security, said.

In the event of an emergency, video and audio streaming will automatically be sent to first responders, who can pinpoint the exact location.

"Being able to see in a classroom and track on a live map within a few feet where the emergency situation is happening," Mandel said.

Alarms will sound and lights will flash on the devices, as well.

"Every school will have this"

Under the new emergency response and security infrastructure, all staff will wear emergency badges that can instantly trigger lockdowns and warnings.

"This is basically the future. Every school will have this in the nation. This will initiate a call for support," Plainedge Schools Superintendent Edward Salina said.

Ryan Petty, who became a school safety activist after his daughter was killed in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, said he's embracing the efforts on Long Island.

"One of my regrets was assuming the school was prepared," Petty said.

Plainedge educators said they plan to address students' nerves and uncertainty with personal safety reassurances on the first day of school, when the new system will be active.