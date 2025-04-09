Brooklyn school bus crash leaves 8-year-old boy, mother seriously injured

Two people suffered serious injuries when a school bus smashed into a fence in Brooklyn.

The victims were an 8-year-old boy and his mother, 43.

The two were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center with serious injuries, but are expected to survive.

A school bus smashed through a fence and a cinderblock wall in Ditmas Park, Brooklyn on April 9, 2025. Citizen.com

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bedford Avenue and Farragut Road in Ditmas Park. The crash took place just feet away from the Cortelyou Early Childhood Center.

No students were on the school bus at the time of the crash. The bus is operated by a company call Total Transportation Corporation. CBS News New York has reached out to them but has not yet heard back

Video from the scene showed the bus partially on the sidewalk, with the front of the bus smashed through an iron fence and a cinderblock wall and poking into a neighboring building's driveway.

Numerous FDNY and NYPD personnel were on the scene. They're investigating what exactly led up to the crash.

The bus has since been removed.