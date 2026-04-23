Savannah Bananas return to Yankee Stadium for 2 sold out games. Here's what to know.

The Savannah Bananas are gearing up for two sold-out games at Yankee Stadium this weekend, but Saturday's game has been moved to Friday at 7:30 p.m. due to rain in the forecast.

The Yankees and the Savannah Bananas announced tickets for Saturday's game may be used Friday. The second game is still scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday.

The exhibition team based in Savannah, Georgia, will face the Party Animals in their variation of baseball known as Banana Ball, "the "greatest show in sports," known for players breaking out into song and dance.

Many of the players have a large following on social media and have gone viral for their antics during the games. They even have a hitter and pitcher who stands on 10 feet tall on stilts.

Savannah Bananas' Dakota "Stilts" Albritton pitches against the Firefighters during their "Banana Ball World Tour" Friday, Sept. 19, 2025, in Seattle. Lindsey Wasson / AP

They are part of the Fans First Entertainment group. The organization has six independent professional teams, including the Party Animals.

How to get tickets to the Savannah Bananas

Tickets are sold through a lottery. They start at $35 when purchased directly from the official site. But the lottery opened months ago, and the drawing was already completed.

Tickets can still be purchased through third-party websites such as Stubhub, Vivid Seats and Ticketmaster and are going for upwards of $99.

If you can't make it to the games, both will be available for streaming, according to the Savannah Banana's schedule. Friday's game will be available on YouTube, the ESPN App and Disney+. Sunday's will be available on YouTube and the Roku Sports Channel.

How to get to Yankee Stadium

Mass transit is the recommended method of getting to the stadium in the Bronx. For fans in the city, the No. 4 and D line subway trains can be used.

Metro-North also offers service to the stadium. Long Islanders can take the LIRR to the city before taking the subway. The stadium is also accessible via the Bx6, Bx13, Bx1 and Bx2 bus lines.

By car, it's accessible via I-87, or Major Deegan Expressway. For those traveling north, use Exit 4 (East 149th Street/145th Street Bridge). For those traveling south, use Exit 5 (East 161st Street/Macombs Dam Bridge).

For drivers using GPS, use the address: One East 161st Street, Bronx, New York.

Prepaid individual game parking must be obtained from City Parking's website or by calling 718-588-7817.

New foods at Yankee Stadium

There are some brand new concessions at the stadium for fans to enjoy.

Some include the new Sticky Que Sandwich from Streetbird, Lucky Fries by Fuku, and Empanadas from Nuchas.

New York's iconic Magnolia Bakery is also in the lineup, along with a mini chicken bucket that is actually ice cream.