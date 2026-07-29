Beloved East Harlem restaurant reopens after devastating fire with help from community

A beloved East Harlem restaurant is bouncing back thanks to support from the community after a devastating fire last November.

The owner of Santiago's Beer Garden, Matthew Fermin, said the community showed up for him and his staff when an extension cord sparked flames that burned through the outdoor patio on Nov. 19.

A GoFundMe raised almost $20,000 to support around 30 employees who were out of work right before the holidays. The City's Department of Small Business Services also guided the team through some of its recovery efforts.

While Fermin is still waiting for his insurance claim from the fire, neighbors came together to support the neighborhood staple.

After eight months, Santiago's is reopening in a new location on East 116th Street between First and Second Avenues.

The original location of Santiago's Beer Garden at 2337 1st Avenue burned in a fire on November 19. Eight months later, it is reopening at a new location a few minutes away: 322 E. 116th Street. CBS News New York

"I was already opening up a sports bar here. So when Santiago's burned down, I'm like, I'm just going to move it five blocks away to the sports bar," Fermin said. "It's definitely bigger than Santiago. We're right next to my other bar, The Terrace. We're still near [the old] Santiago's."

Residents say restaurants like Santiago's are needed in the neighborhood to create space for community, culture and connection. The former location was known for hosting birthday parties, weddings and baby showers.

"A lot of people don't open up in East Harlem, you know, like they don't. So I do it, and it works for me. The community supports me," Fermin said.

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