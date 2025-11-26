East Harlem restaurant turns to community for help following devastating fire

A beloved East Harlem restaurant is beginning the arduous task of rebuilding after it was destroyed by a fire earlier this month.

Now on the eve of Thanksgiving, the owner of Santiago's Beer Garden said 30 of his employees are out of a job.

Cause of the Nov. 19 fire is still not known

Using his experience in the service industry, Bronx native Matthew Fermin opened the eatery on First Avenue eight years ago. The Dominican food venue had become known for its bottomless brunch.

But on Nov. 19, a business-as-usual evening was interrupted when a fire broke out toward the back of the restaurant. Fermin said the blaze started in an area where there were garbage cans and an AC condenser. A week into the investigation, the cause is still being investigated by the FDNY.

Owner turns to the community for help

Fermin has since created a GoFundMe to support his employees. He hopes to raise enough funds to pay his staff for two months. As part of the recovery process, he has filed an insurance claim and obtained the services of a free lawyer, thanks to the help of the city's Department of Small Business Services.

A Thanksgiving tradition of preparing and donating meals to local schools is also on hold as this neighborhood staple is now on the receiving end of help from the community.

