Former singer with The Platters missing for days in Brooklyn, daughter says

The daughter of an 80-year-old missing Brooklyn woman is asking for your help in the search.

Sandra Hall, 80, is the former singer for the hit group The Platters. She was last seen Friday at around 4 p.m. near Atlantic Terminal.

Kahtia DaSilva said Hall went missing after spending time at the Atlantic Terminal Mall.

"We don't know where she's been sleeping, what she's been eating," DaSilva said. "I'm very concerned."

Family handout

DaSilva says Hall has dementia and was in the area with her caretaker, who's DaSilva's niece, at the time of her disappearance. DaSilva said Hall separated from her caretaker at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclays Center subway station slipped through a turnstile, and got on an uptown 2 train. She hasn't been seen since.

"She just hopped on, and by the time my niece, her caretaker, was able to get her bearings, the train had already gone," DaSilva said.

Hall was wearing gray sweatpants, a pink shirt and white sneakers.

"A lot of things are running through my mind right now. I am trying to stay hopeful and it be a positive scenario, such as maybe she's in the hospital, maybe she's in a homeless shelter," DaSilva said.

CBS News New York

DaSilva said Hall likes to be independent, but has never gone missing for several days. The family says they're worried for her safety, and hope someone may recognize here.

"I just hope that if anyone sees her picture or if anyone just recognizes her, to be a good Samaritan and contact police," DaSilva said. "She's loved and we're very worried for her."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.