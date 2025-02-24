Why experiences like rock climbing and pickleball might be the key to malls' survival

Some malls on Long Island are adding new features to help draw new customers, and keep them returning for more.

It's all part of an effort to prevent them from becoming so-called "zombie malls," a nickname hundreds of malls have gotten across the country. Experts say the nationwide mall vacancy rate is 110% higher than the overall retail vacancy rate.

At the Samanea Mall in Westbury, what used to be the food court is now a large rock climbing gym called Gravity Vault. Merrick Avenue Middle School technology teacher Daniel Stiglitz took his students on a field trip there.

"It's a great way to use the space. It's not often you can find 50 feet of vertical," Stiglitz said.

Gravity Vault's assistant general manager Liam Bello said its been a hotspot since they opened three months ago.

Experiential services like rock climbing help bring customers in

The whole mall is focusing on offering more experiential services like Gravity Vault to attract customers. Vacant stores are becoming pickleball courts, and there's an adventure park, virtual golf and plenty of new restaurants.

"It's nice to see this place has not been forgotten. It's trying its best to do something that will work in modern day times," Bello said.

Around half of all malls are adding non-traditional experience-based stores to increase foot traffic, according to the Urban Land Institute. However, other research by Capital One shows 87% of large shopping malls may close over the next decade. Experts say it's due to online shopping.

"The reality is, consumer habits have changed," business attorney Parag Amin said.

Amin says malls need to adapt and focus on more than just merchandise.

"For these malls to encourage people to physically drive out there and come spend time at the mall, they have to make it more of an experience," Amin said. "Ultimately, malls need people to go in there and browse, they need to increase foot traffic."

"You are creating memories"

That's what the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove is hoping to do.

"The mall venue is perfect for all different uses, not just retail shopping," Steve Shea of the Simon Property Group said.

Shea said they're pumping millions of dollars into a renovation project, adding more stores and redoing portions of the property, including its outdoor plaza. They're looking to turn it into a park.

"Make it a cool, fun place to hang out. The backyard we all wish we had," Shea said. "That's where the malls really shine. It's an in-person experience. You are creating memories."

The redevelopment plans at Smith Haven Mall are set to begin this summer, and should wrap up sometime in 2026.