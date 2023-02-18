Queens deli owner recovering after man shot at him with pistol and AR-15 style rifle

NEW YORK -- A Queens deli owner was ambushed by a suspect armed with a pistol and an assault rifle.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke with the victim, who described the terrifying ordeal from the hospital.

Video shows a man wearing all black walk into Express Deli on Rockaway Boulevard in South Ozone Park and pull out a pistol.

Police said the man fired multiple times at Sam Kaid, 47, who was working behind the counter Thursday afternoon.

A bullet grazed Kaid's head, another hit his wrist. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the wrist.

Video shows the suspect briefly left the store before returning 30 second later with a larger gun - an AR-15 style rifle, according to police - and fired several more times.

Kaid's nephew said it's miraculous his uncle lived.

"He was shot like on top of his eye," said Mehanad Kaldk. "It grazed him. It could have been a lot worse."

Duddridge spoke with Kaid by phone while he's recovering at the hospital.

"I was shocked. I didn't know why he started shooting at me. I fell to the floor," said Kaid. "I called the cops, I called my brother. I said call the ambulance, call the cops. I was bleeding."

Kaid's family owns the deli. He said the suspect used to live at the homeless shelter across the street and, six months ago, rented a room above the deli.

Kaid said there were no problems before the shooting.

"He's a quiet guy. He comes in and out of the store," said Kaid. "No arguing."

Police arrested 35-year-old Donnie Hudson, who they said was found carrying a backpack full of ammo, a pistol and an AR-15. He faces many charges, including attempted murder.

"I could have never predicted this," said Kaldk.

Kaldk told us his uncle is married with six kids.

"Everybody loves him," he said. "He's been here for over 20 years. We're just trying to make an honest living here."

Even though they're terrified, relatives said they'll keep the deli going until Kaid is healthy enough to work again.