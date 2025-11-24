Saks Fifth Avenue holiday light show debuts for 2025 after NYC tradition's brief cancellation

The Saks Fifth Avenue holiday light show, a festive New York City tradition, is officially back for 2025 after skipping a year.

The flagship store in Midtown Manhattan flipped the switch at 7 p.m. Monday, lighting up the block between East 49th Street and 50th for its holiday campaign titled "Holiday Your Way."

The lights pulse and dance to a medley of uplifting music in a reimagined show, which is free to watch.

Saks Fifth Avenue holiday light show and window reveal on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"Tonight marks a truly special moment for Saks Fifth Avenue as we bring back our holiday light show and officially usher in the season," Kristin Maa, chief marketing officer for Saks Global, said in a statement. "This celebration is more than a tradition — it's a chance to gather our community, illuminate Fifth Avenue and share in the joy of bringing everyone together. Reviving the reimagined, state-of-the-art light show makes this year's debut so meaningful, and we're delighted to welcome visitors from near and far to experience it with us."

The light shows take place every 10 minutes from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly through early January.

The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday light show and window reveal on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. Evan Agostini

Last year, Saks Fifth Avenue shocked New Yorkers when it said it was ending the light show after two decades to focus on its holiday windows and fashion instead.

The store is directly across from Rockefeller Center, where the world-famous Christmas tree has been up for weeks.

Another holiday highlight, Bryant Park's annual Bank of America Winter Village is open through March 1, 2026.