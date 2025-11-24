Watch CBS News
Local News

Saks Fifth Avenue holiday light show debuts for 2025 after NYC tradition's brief cancellation

By
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin
Dave Carlin has covered major national news stories and events in the past four decades including Superstorm Sandy and its tri-state impacts, Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina and Iniki on Kauai, Hawaii. He also covered the Space Shuttle Program, 1989 San Francisco Earthquake, numerous Southern California wildfires, the trial and execution of serial killer Ted Bundy in Florida, the 1994 police shooting death of Tyke the eacaped Cirus Elephant on the streets of Honolulu, 2009's Miracle on the Hudson, the NYC Mayoral administrations of Bloomberg through Adams and more.
Read Full Bio
Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

The Saks Fifth Avenue holiday light show, a festive New York City tradition, is officially back for 2025 after skipping a year

The flagship store in Midtown Manhattan flipped the switch at 7 p.m. Monday, lighting up the block between East 49th Street and 50th for its holiday campaign titled "Holiday Your Way." 

The lights pulse and dance to a medley of uplifting music in a reimagined show, which is free to watch. 

2025 Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Light Show and Window Reveal
Saks Fifth Avenue holiday light show and window reveal on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.  Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"Tonight marks a truly special moment for Saks Fifth Avenue as we bring back our holiday light show and officially usher in the season," Kristin Maa, chief marketing officer for Saks Global, said in a statement. "This celebration is more than a tradition — it's a chance to gather our community, illuminate Fifth Avenue and share in the joy of bringing everyone together. Reviving the reimagined, state-of-the-art light show makes this year's debut so meaningful, and we're delighted to welcome visitors from near and far to experience it with us." 

The light shows take place every 10 minutes from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. nightly through early January.

2025 Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Light Show and Window Reveal
The Radio City Rockettes perform at the Saks Fifth Avenue holiday light show and window reveal on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.  Evan Agostini

Last year, Saks Fifth Avenue shocked New Yorkers when it said it was ending the light show after two decades to focus on its holiday windows and fashion instead.   

The store is directly across from Rockefeller Center, where the world-famous Christmas tree has been up for weeks.   

Another holiday highlight, Bryant Park's annual Bank of America Winter Village is open through March 1, 2026. 

Renee Anderson contributed to this report.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue