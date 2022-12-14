Watch CBS News
Sailors and their dog rescued after 10 days at sea on voyage from New Jersey to Florida

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- Two sailors and their dog from New Jersey who were stranded at sea for 10 days are now headed home. 

They were traveling from Cape May to Florida when they ran out of fuel and power. 

The men were able to flag down a tanker ship Tuesday about 200 miles east of Delaware. 

They called their families, and now we're hearing from their daughters.

"My dad's notorious for losing his cellphone and the charger, so in the beginning, we weren't super stressed, we just thought oh typical dad," one daughter said. 

"So course, we've got a lot of questions, and I'm sure my dad will be telling the full story about for years to come. But most importantly, we are just so happy and grateful that he is safe," the other added.

The men were checked out on the ship and are said to be doing well. 

They are expected to dock in New York later Wednesday. 

