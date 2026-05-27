SailGP's Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix turns the NYC harbor into a racetrack

This weekend, the fastest boats in the world will turn New York Harbor into a racetrack.

SailGP's Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix turns the water into one of the fastest tracks on earth. The sailboats don't just float; they fly.

"The feeling of foiling and flying above the water is unlike no other," said Anna Weis, who is part of the American team. "It just feels like you're flying, really flying."

SailGP cofounder Sir Russell Coutts said they're not reinventing sailing, they're turning it into a global spectacle.

"The boats are high speed," he said. "They fly above the water at highway speeds, so 60 miles per hour-plus."

"The speed that we go is truly, truly incredible," Weis said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: A general view during day two of competition of SailGP New York on June 08, 2025 in New York City. Dustin Satloff / Getty Images

The Statue of Liberty is on the American team's sail, and now, they're sailing in front of it.

"Being at home, it kind of gives us that extra adrenaline, extra energy that we can bring to the racing," Weis said.

This year, thousands of fans will be floating in spectator boats right beside the race, close enough to feel the spray and hear the hydrofoil.

"When you see it in person, how fast we go, I think that really attracts people," Weis said. "It just makes it seem super intense like the extreme sport that it is."

It's fast, it's loud, it's sometimes chaotic, but when it comes together, it's beautiful. Suddenly, SailGP sounds perfect for New York.

SailGP will be racing both Saturday and Sunday starting at 1 p.m.