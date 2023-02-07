Watch CBS News
Safer Internet Day: Helping parents keep their kids safe online

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Parents, when was the last time you discussed internet safety with your kids?

Tuesday in Safer Internet Day, a great time to check in with their online lives. 

Safer screen time starts with a conversation about how kids use technology. 

Safety expert Rania Mankarious is the author of "The Online World: What You Think You Know and What You Don't." 

She joined us by Zoom to weigh in on when parents should start having these conversations and whether they should block apps or monitor activity. She also talked about the specific concerns surrounding TikTok. 

CLICK HERE and watch her full interview above for more information. 

First published on February 7, 2023 / 8:23 AM

