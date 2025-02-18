Saddle Brook, N.J. woman shot in the face with crossbow. A Hasbrouck Heights man is in custody.

A Hasbrouck Heights, New Jersey man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly shooting a woman in the face with a crossbow in Saddle Brook.

It happened at around 5:55 p.m. Monday at Birds By Joe 2, an exotic bird store on Route 46.

The suspect, 53-year-old Raymond Carey of Hasbrouck Heights, was arrested less than 24 hours later in Pine Beach. He faces attempted murder, weapons and obstruction charges.

"He takes out the bow... and shoots her"

Deniz Taska, the victim's friend, said the suspect was a customer who casually walked into the store and then left in a car.

"As soon as he comes to the store, he takes out the bow from his thing and shoots her," Taska said.

The victim ran into a nearby bike store screaming after she was shot. The aftermath of the incident was caught on video.

"There was a fair bit of blood and she was holding a napkin to her face," said bike store employee Ryan Oracz. "I jumped up from the corner looked down the aisle, blood coming from her mouth and she had something in her hands. So I met her halfway and she proceeds to hand me a crossbow."

Oracz called 911. Police arrived within minutes.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but was back in the shop Tuesday, according to her friends.

Saddle Brook police and Bergen County prosecutors partnered with other area law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, to track the suspect down. They identified his vehicle and arrested him in Pine Beach Tuesday just before 1 p.m.

"She is doing better right now, but she is traumatized. She doesn't want to talk to anyone," Deniz Taska said. "She has a broken teeth and injured lips and cheek. She has - we have no idea why he did it."

Taska said the suspect is a regular customer.

"She said he comes here... every other week to get seeds and other stuff. So we don't know why he did it," Taska said.

Back in January, a $7,000 parrot was stolen from the same shop. The African grey parrot was ultimately returned. At this point, however, there doesn't appear to be a connection between the two incidents.

"We don't think so, too, but we don't know because they couldn't catch this guy either. The guy is still out there. They might be related," Taska said.

People who know the victim say she's devoted to her parrots.

"I just want to wish the best for [her], that she heals quickly and she gets back to feeding the birds, 'cause they can't go without the food. She literally hand feeds each one of them. That is why she has such a successful business," print shop owner Victor Jaramillo said.