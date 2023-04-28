Another robbery involving suspect on bicycle reported near Rutgers University campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- Another robbery involving a suspect on a bicycle has been reported near Rutgers University campus.

New Brunswick Police say it happened around 3 p.m. Thursday in the area of College Avenue and Mine Street.

Police say as a woman was walking near the Rutgers Federal Credit Union, a man on a black mountain bike allegedly rode up to her and robbed her before fleeing.

The victim was not injured. Police did not say what was stolen.

Police say on April 19, a man on a bicycle tried to rob a woman and later robbed two men near Rutgers' campus.

It is not clear if the suspect in Thursday's robbery is the same man from the previous incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Brunswick Police at 732-745-5200.

University police remind students, faculty and staff that escorts to vehicles, campus residences and the university's mass transit system are available upon request by calling 732-932-7211.